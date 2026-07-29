Portsmouth voters will see school construction sales tax on November ballot

Portsmouth voters will decide whether to approve a local sales tax to fund school construction and improvement projects.

The city council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to put the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The tax is estimated to generate $13 million for Portsmouth Public Schools, said Mayor Shannon Glover.

“School construction really hasn’t been a priority for the state in the last 50 years,” he said. “We have a number of our schools in the city of Portsmouth that are in disrepair.”

Funds could be used for new school capital projects, including new construction, renovations and financing costs associated with those projects. It could not be used for operating costs such as salaries or instructional materials.

The tax would function like Virginia’s sales tax and apply to items such as clothing and restaurant purchases, but not groceries or other essential items.

Some cities and counties were previously allowed to levy the tax. This year, the Virginia General Assembly approved a measure that expanded it statewide, with voter approval.

School divisions will benefit from the revenue, but only governing bodies can move to put it on the ballot. If a city or county wants it on the November ballot, it must be approved by a judge before Aug. 14.

Portsmouth resident Luis Padilla told the council he understood the need for more capital funding for schools, but was concerned about the toll of an increased sales tax.

“A 1% increase may sound small on paper,” he said, “but it stacks up over the course of a year into a very heavy financial burden on residents and local businesses.”

Vice Mayor William Moody Jr., the council’s lone no vote, said he thought the school division and city should create a budget with the existing funds. And he pointed out that three new schools had been built recently without any additional taxes.

Council member Vernon Tillage Jr., a former school board member, said it was essential for Portsmouth residents to decide on the tax. He encouraged people to learn more about the needs of the division before casting a vote.

“We have to make sure that we are providing school buildings that are safe and of good quality for our students and staff to be able to learn and work in,” he said. “The need is great, and this is one tool in the toolbox that we're able to work on achieving better schools.”

Voters in several other cities, including Newport News, will also vote on a local sales tax for schools this fall. It will appear on the ballot alongside local and state elections and the state’s three constitutional amendments.

Portsmouth Public Schools is a member of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

