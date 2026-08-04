Norfolk council to consider school sales tax referendum Thursday

Norfolk City Council has called a special meeting for Thursday to consider putting a sales tax increase for school construction before voters this November.

The resolution, set for a vote at 6 p.m. at City Hall, would authorize a referendum asking voters to approve adding up to 1% to Norfolk's local general retail sales tax. Revenue from the increase would go solely toward new construction or major renovations for schools in the city.

Norfolk would join Portsmouth, which approved its own referendum last week for the Nov. 3 ballot, and Newport News, which is also weighing a similar measure. The option became available statewide after the Virginia General Assembly expanded a previously limited sales tax authority this year, subject to voter approval.

Cities have until Aug. 14 to get judicial approval to place the question on the November ballot.

Citizens who want to address council on the item can register to speak with the city clerk by 3 p.m. Thursday.