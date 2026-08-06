Outdoor gear consignment shop is newest addition to a downtown Harrisonburg in flux

An outdoor gear consignment store will open its doors in Harrisonburg on Saturday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi paid them a visit and filed this report.

Sleeping bags, climbing shoes, kayaks, and outdoor apparel line the racks at Outsider Gear Exchange , on South Mason Street.

DERRICK TROYER: Cookware, first aid kits, bug nets … A lot of biking stuff. … We've got a little kids' section back here, as well as our wall of shoes.

Owners Derrick Troyer and Manuela Nogueira met, fittingly, on an adventure. He's from Harrisonburg; she's from Brazil.

MANUELA NOGUEIRA: Almost 20 years ago, I took a trip to Argentina … I spent a few days in Buenos Aires, and I stayed at a hostel, where I met this American guy, very cute!

They've now been married for 13 years and have two kids, ages three and six, that join them in the great outdoors.

TROYER: Our go-to trail to hike is High Knob. … It's got a great overlook at a fire tower at the end. And we're always frequenting the western slope of Massanutten for either trail running or mountain biking.

They started the shop to make the recreation they love more affordable. Outsider Gear Exchange is opening during a spate of turnover in the downtown business scene – The Harrisonburg Citizen reports that this year has already seen the highest number of restaurant closures in the last 10 years, but it's also tied for the most new businesses opening. Over the last decade, this particular storefront has been home to Las Chamas, Latin's Flavor, Capitol Waffle Shop and Posh Fairy Floss.

TROYER: I'm pretty confident in the strong outdoor core of people here in the city, and I know the city really has our back.

NOGUEIRA: This is a store where we want everybody to feel included, whether you are advanced or a beginner.

Right now, they're particularly hoping to get more yoga, fishing, paddling, and snow gear in – and anything for kids.