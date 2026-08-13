Groups honoring the 1619 arrival of the First Africans with music, remembrance

In a letter written around January 1620, Jamestown leader John Rolfe wrote about the goings-on in the new Virginia Colony.

He wrote to the treasurer of the Virginia Company of London about the first meeting of the General Assembly, a murder trial, and, in his words, the late August arrival of “20. and odd Negroes.”

They were the first Africans brought to a British North American colony, and their existence — and those like them to follow — would become foundational to the growth of the United States.

Several events during the next two weeks commemorate that history, which began at present-day Fort Monroe.

Saturday: The Jamestown Settlement hosts "History, HeArt & Harmonies," which blends history, music and religion.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by Roberta Lea, an award-winning singer-songwriter, the interactive workshop invites participants to stroll the museum exhibits and translate their experience into music.

Tickets are $10 per person. Museum members get a 20 % discount.

2 to 4 p.m. Black Churches in Virginia. The session is a conversation about the evolution of the Black church and its continuing impact. The discussion is followed by a performance by the Freedom Choir. Panelists include:



Travis Harris, a Norfolk State University assistant professor and scholar of the African diaspora and the Black experience. Harris will look at religious artifacts found in Virginia in the 17th century.

Brandon Lee, a Williamsburg native, musician and historical interpreter with an expertise in African and African American studies; he will explore Black churches in revolutionary Williamsburg.

Carlon Lassiter of Saint John Baptist Church in Williamsburg will lead a discussion on the importance of Black churches to the community today. The program is free with museum admission.

Tickets are $21 for adults; $11 for ages 6 to12. Children 5 and younger are free. Residents of James City and York counties, Williamsburg, and William & Mary students are free with proof of residency.

Jamestown Settlement is located on Route 31 South near the Colonial Parkway, adjacent to Historic Jamestowne. Visit jyfmuseums.org/home for more details and information.

Photo courtesy of Baskervill. The African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe will include three main elements, as well as 32 seating stones representing the 32 African people taken to Old Point Comfort in 1619. The design extends into the roadway

Aug. 22 to 29. Fort Monroe African Landing Commemoration week.

Walking tours take place daily. Other highlights of the week include:



Saturday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Enslaved African Landing Day Commemoration.

First Enslaved African Landing Day Commemoration. Sunday, Aug. 23, 6 a.m. Sunrise cleansing and healing ceremony at Outlook Beach.

3 to 5 p.m. Healing Beyond Survival: Mental Health in the African Diaspora; Fort Monroe Visitor Center.

Sunrise cleansing and healing ceremony at Outlook Beach. Healing Beyond Survival: Mental Health in the African Diaspora; Fort Monroe Visitor Center. Monday, Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m. West African Drum Workshop for youth, Fort Monroe YMCA

5:30 to 7 p.m. , Art Walk & Spoken Word/Poetry Night, 110 Gallery, 110 E. Mellen St., Hampton.

West African Drum Workshop for youth, Fort Monroe YMCA , Art Walk & Spoken Word/Poetry Night, 110 Gallery, 110 E. Mellen St., Hampton. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m. Community West African Drum Workshop, Building 75, Fort Monroe.

5:30 p.m. Community West African Drum Workshop, Building 75, Fort Monroe. Wed., Aug. 26, 6 p.m. The Story in the Stitches: Interpreting the Figures. The community forum will examine the details of the clothing of The Figures, the sculpture of the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. The sculpture will be unveiled on Sat., Aug. 29.

The Story in the Stitches: Interpreting the Figures. The community forum will examine the details of the clothing of The Figures, the sculpture of the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. The sculpture will be unveiled on Sat., Aug. 29. Thursday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. WHRO's Another View will broadcast live from the African Landing Memorial site.

WHRO's Another View will broadcast live from the African Landing Memorial site. Friday, Aug. 28., 4 p.m. A Journey with Journalists: A lecture with former journalists from USA Today's "1619: Searching for Answers" series with a descendant of some of the first Africans.

A Journey with Journalists: A lecture with former journalists from USA Today's "1619: Searching for Answers" series with a descendant of some of the first Africans. Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. National ceremony of Remembrance & Renewal includes the unveiling of the African Landing Memorial.

Visit visithampton.com/african-landing-commemoration for more events and details.

