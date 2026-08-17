DOJ investigating William & Mary’s scholarships, student benefits for ‘race-based criteria’

The Department of Justice announced Monday that it’s investigating whether William & Mary used students’ race to award scholarships and other program spots.

Under President Donald Trump’s second term, the DOJ and U.S. Department of Education have broadly interpreted the 2023 Supreme Court ruling banning race-conscious admissions policies to bar schools from awarding scholarships and other program spots to underrepresented students.

The DOJ claims it is investigating whether William & Mary violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-based discrimination in federally funded programs.

“We will find out if scholarships or other student benefits at William & Mary favor applicants of certain races,” DOJ Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement. “The Department will not turn a blind eye to race-based preferences, however they are packaged or portrayed by universities.”

In a statement on its website , William & Mary said it is “reviewing the information” received from the DOJ and does not comment on pending legal matters.

“William & Mary is committed to nondiscriminatory learning environments across our campus and complying with all state and federal laws,” the university said in a statement.

In a letter sent to William & Mary , Dhillon said if the DOJ determines the school did not violate federal law, it will close the investigation.

If it determines the school did violate federal law, it will work with the college to “secure compliance by informal voluntary means.” If the school does not comply voluntarily, the DOJ “may take formal action to secure compliance, which could include suspending, terminating or refusing to grant or continue your federal financial assistance as well as commencing a civil action.”

The DOJ cited several programs at William & Mary it said could be violating federal law:

The W&M Scholars program for first-year undergraduates includes a scholarship and gives top consideration to applicants with an “interest in diverse people and perspectives”

The school of education offers a need-based fellowship to graduate students and gives preference to Hispanic and Latino women

The school of education offers a doctoral-level program that gives “future education leaders of color” mentorship and access to other professional development benefits

The law school offers a program that gives financial and mentorship opportunities to graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The law school offers a need-based scholarship that gives preference to HBCU grads and those who “contribute to the diversity” of the law school

Not every student who attends an HBCU is a person of color.

William & Mary now joins a list of several other schools across the nation the DOJ is investigating for possible Civil Rights violations because of programs, scholarships or trainings that prioritize diverse and underrepresented students, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education .

George Mason University is being investigated for alleged race-based employment and diversity practices , and alleged antisemitic harassment and discrimination on campus .