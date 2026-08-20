Downtown Norfolk’s NEON District to pause yearly festival for "NEON Nights" series

Almost a year after celebrating a decade of its signature festival last October, Norfolk’s NEON District is changing its approach to community art.

The Downtown Norfolk Council announced a move away from a single NEON District Festival to NEON Nights, a recurring series featuring smaller events throughout the year. The inaugural event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

Paul Rice with the Downtown Norfolk Council says the pivot helps to navigate the unpredictable street construction that’s been going on since 2024 and provides steady financial support for local businesses throughout the year.

"We are trying to be more nimble, but also support the businesses on more nights of the year. One really good night really isn't enough,” Rice said.

The street disruptions stem from the ongoing NEON District Streetscape Project along Granby Street, which has torn up roadways and severely impacted foot traffic for area storefronts. This summer the Norfolk Economic Development Authority approved a resolution providing up to $10,000 per business to help offset losses tied to the infrastructure work .

Rather than closing down entire blocks for outdoor stages, the new NEON Nights format focuses heavily on indoor venues. The majority of art installations, visual displays and live performances will take place inside participating storefronts, galleries and businesses. DNC plans to pair artists with business owners through a collaborative planning committee, aiming to drive direct foot traffic into local shops.

Rice said the goal of moving events indoors is to build long-term sustainability for both artists and venues.

"We want to make sure that there's a space for as many folks who want to do things as possible, but our priority is trying to get both art and performances in the businesses," Rice said. "In turn, getting more people into the businesses to help support them, so there are more venues in the long term to let more of the art and performance happen organically without us having to be the event producers."

Some outdoor spaces will be reserved for smaller art experiences, such as street-side poetry, acoustic busking and yarnbombing, where artists cover outdoor spaces with knitted or crocheted fabrics.

Rice added that the district is also planning physical upgrades for the arts district, including adding lighting for the murals and pathways, to help visitors navigate the area during events.

To support participating creators, the DNC is offering small grants between $250 and $750 for artists who submit a project concept and budget breakdown. The City of Norfolk is providing grant funding toward NEON events as part of a larger municipal grant alongside community sponsorships raised by the DNC. Organizers are also actively seeking additional business sponsors to expand the grant pool. NEON Nights is open to all artists, whether they apply for a grant or just want to use the event as a platform for their art.