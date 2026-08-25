Statewide test scores show mixed learning results for Hampton Roads students

The Virginia Department of Education on Tuesday released standardized test scores for students in third through 12th grade.

Compared to 2024-2025, the Standard of Learning, or SOL, results show incremental growth in math and reading proficiency and larger gains in social studies. But science scores saw a marginal decrease in proficiency.

“Behind the numbers are the dedicated efforts of thousands of students, educators and families working hard every day to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy skills,” State Secretary of Education Jeffery Smith said in a statement. “We also know that a lot of hard work is ahead of us, and I am convinced that together, we will continue to address learning gaps.”

Students in grades three through eight take tests in language arts and math. High school students take end-of-course exams in major subjects, including history and science.

For Hampton Roads students, the results were a mixed bag.

1 of 3 — SOL HRETA chart 2025-2026 A chart showing the pass rates for all students in each subject of the Virginia Standard of Learning assessments. Graphic by Alexis Mitchell / Data from the Virginia Department of Education 2 of 3 — SOL Hampton Roads changes 2025-2026 A chart showing the pass rates for all students in each subject of the Virginia Standard of Learning assessments. Graphic by Alexis Mitchell 3 of 3 — SOL HRETA chart 2025-2026 A chart showing the pass rates for all students in each subject of the Virginia Standard of Learning assessments. Graphic by Alexis Mitchell / Data from Virginia Department of Education

Accomack, Isle of Wight and Northampton counties saw pass-rate growth in all five subjects – reading, writing, history, math and science. Surry and Sussex counties saw pass-rate loss in every subject.

Most divisions in Hampton Roads had at least 50% of students pass the statewide assessments, with the exception of Franklin City.

Southampton County saw the greatest pass-rate growth in writing – a 14% increase – and history – a 13% increase. Newport News saw an 11% increase in its history pass rate.

Visit the Virginia Department of Education to see SOL scores for the state, divisions and schools.

The school divisions included in this story are members of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

