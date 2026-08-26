Young people tell Virginia Beach safety task force about homelessness, uncertainty

Kiya Green settled in at the drop-in center at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Tuesday evening. She's 24 and is formerly homeless. Green is living with family now, but stays connected with StandUp for Kids Hampton Roads, which helps people aged 12 through 24 and runs the center. In time, Green wants to mentor others who have struggled.

She was there to talk to members of the Mayor’s Task Force for a Safer Virginia Beach, formed after two shootings at the Oceanfront this spring. The task force wants to get input from young people on how the city can stop the violence and gatherings that can mix adults and youth, sometimes called “pop-up” events or “takeovers.”

The committee will discuss results of its outreach Monday, including a survey with more than 400 responses. It will factor into recommendations expected later this year to City Council. Some recommendations may go to lawmakers in Richmond, including seeking powers to control crowds.

The members are also examining public safety needs, civil rights issues, business concerns, and are learning the teens and young adults are dealing with a bevy of issues.

“I’ll tell them anything they need to know, honestly,” Green said. “I’m pretty much an open book.”

Melissa Lukeson, a task force member and community organizer, spoke with Green about activities available to young people and challenges finding work. Lukeson said Green had talked about avoiding the Oceanfront at certain times.

“Pretty much just stay away from the Oceanfront and the streets next to the Oceanfront because people get crazy,” Green said. “There’s tourists. There’s people that feel like they’re entitled.”

Green later said sometimes it seems visitors have a wall up and she said she doesn’t want to be caught up in someone else’s argument.

Nicole Pixler, executive director of StandUp for Kids, attended task force meetings and suggested the task force visit the center.

She also attended an outreach session at the jail and discussed how some young people released from jail aren't receiving enough medication to last a while. The Sheriff’s Office followed up and said people will be released with a 30-day supply.

“That’s pretty huge,” Pixler said.

“We have all walks of life here in Virginia Beach,” Pixler said. “We don’t just have the kids that are in the school systems. We have kids that are literally living on our streets. So it’s important to listen to everyone equally.”

Pheonix Washington, 22, spoke with Conrad “Connie” Agresti, president of the citizens advisory committee for the 2nd Police Precinct and a task force member. Washington has been homeless but is now living with family.

Agresti asked questions and took notes. Washington talked about struggles to find work, opportunities and public transportation.

Washington and Agresti, 50 years his senior, talked about games.

“What games do you enjoy?” Washington asked.

“Well, I like The New York Times Wordle,” Agresti said and listed a couple others.

Washington said he’d like to design a game with other games inside it, a place where you could be with others while doing your own thing.

“The world is a very treacherous place but also beautiful,” Washington said. “And I want to mask that in a sense to the game to make people realize just because you’re sad or depressed or something might be going on, there’s always a way to cheer on. There’s always a way to dream.”

Lukeson hopes the city can improve opportunities for younger people.

“This is real stuff that young people are facing right now and I don’t know if we’ll find solutions for that, but it’s good to hear it and hear these firsthand experiences.” Lukeson said.