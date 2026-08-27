© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Chief of Naval Operations says the Navy is figuring out how to handle an extended blockade of Iran

WHRO | By Steve Walsh
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers a state of the Navy address during the Hampton Roads Navy League dinner in Norfolk.
Petty Officer 1st Class John Bel/Chief of Naval Operations
/
Digital
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers a state of the Navy address during the Hampton Roads Navy League dinner in Norfolk.

Speaking before the Hampton Roads Navy League, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said the worst part of the extended war with Iran is not the combat or supply issues that impacted USS Abraham Lincoln.

“It's the uncertainty of not knowing how long they're going to be there,” Caudle said. “So I'm working really hard to try to actually set clear expectations and stick to our schedules, even if it's extended. They still want to know when their spouse is coming back, and so we owe our sailors that.”

Two carriers remain in the region, including the Norfolk-based USS George HW Bush, along with a host of other Navy ships. Caudle said ships still face fire from Iran, six months into the conflict. The Navy is working through supply issues as it maintains a long-term blockade of Iran. USS Lincoln was not able to make a port call after entering the Middle East in January. Caudle emphasized the need for sailors to have time off of the ship.

“Our sailors need to take a knee every now and then. You got to go somewhere and just even if it's a crappy port call. The worst port call I ever had is better than a day at sea,” he said.

Caudle met with reporters in Norfolk, prior to the event. WHRO was barred from attending. Navy Times reports that the CNO is looking at Kenya and the small island of Diego Garcia as possible locations for port calls, after the Navy’s main logistics hub in Bahrain has come under fire since the start of the war.

The San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt is preparing to deploy to the region. The Navy is bracing for an extended deployment, as the U.S. prepares for the possibility of an extended standoff in its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the high operational tempo, Caudle said he has continued to prioritize quality of life issues under his Sailors First initiative after a year in his role leading the Navy. The former head of Norfolk-based Fleet Forces said he has moved 6,000 sailors off of ships into housing on shore, including in Hampton Roads. The Navy has spent $395 million on projects to renovate housing for junior sailors and upgrade dining facilities and gyms for sailors, he said.

“Spend 12 hours standing watch, maintaining a ship, turning aircraft, or operating a nuclear power plant, and then tell me that sleep, food, housing and fitness aren't strategic. Readiness begins with the sailor, but sailors first goes well beyond quality of life,” he said.
Tags
VPR Share
Steve Walsh
Steve joined WHRO in 2023 to cover military and veterans. Steve has extensive experience covering the military and working in public media, most recently at KPBS in San Diego, WYIN in Gary, Indiana and WBEZ in Chicago. In the early 2000s, he embedded with members of the Indiana National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq. Steve reports for NPR’s American Homefront Project, a national public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Steve is also on the board of Military Reporters & Editors.

You can reach Steve at steve.walsh@whro.org.
See stories by Steve Walsh