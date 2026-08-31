Shenandoah County NAACP to hold voter registration drive

The Shenandoah County branch of the NAACP is holding a voter registration drive at local libraries on September 15. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

On the Tuesday before early voting begins, volunteers will be at every Shenandoah County Library System location and the Woodstock Public Library during open hours, helping local residents check and update their voter status and, if need be, register to vote.

Bob Smith is president of the local branch.

BOB SMITH: Even though we have interest in political activities, we do not endorse or push any one particular party. We push the ideas of equality and freedom and justice. That's regardless of which party you belong to, because as Americans, that's what we should all be striving for.

He said the branch has grown to about 115 members. It was founded last spring, after the Virginia State Conference of the organization sued the local school board , along with county students, over the reinstatement of Confederate names on two schools.

The upcoming voter registration drive continues the NAACP's long legacy of promoting voter enfranchisement and participation, particularly for African Americans. Carolyn Chilton, an NAACP member and library volunteer, helped organize the local event.

CAROLYN CHILTON: Our vote is our voice. … I believe that all citizens need to take advantage of the opportunity to have their voice heard.