As Suffolk’s population grows, so does its need for larger schools

John F. Kennedy Middle students and staff started classes in a new building complete with maker spaces, multipurpose rooms and a gym designed with the help of Superintendent John Gordon.

Photos from past yearbooks line the walls of the cafeteria and other artifacts are on display to honor the school’s history and alumni.

It’s the “perfect definition of innovation,” Gordon said.

“When people came in,” he said, “they were just in awe.”

There’s space for about 200 more students, which brings its capacity to 800. And the school will likely need it as the city is adding more apartments and homes.

The $74.6-million project points to the division’s need to replace aging facilities and create larger spaces for its growing enrollment.

Suffolk’s population is growing, according to estimates and projections from the University of Virginia. Suffolk added about 10,000 residents since the 2020 census. It’s expected to gain another 40,000 by 2050, pushing the population to nearly 133,000 people.

And while districts across the U.S. are experiencing declines in enrollment, Suffolk Public Schools is increasing. The division has grown by nearly 600 students — 14,602 last year — in the last three years, according to state data .

“We have new neighborhoods, new apartments popping up every week, it seems like in Suffolk,” Gordon said.

Alumni, staff and community members, including Superintendent John Gordon (center), cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the new John F. Kennedy Middle School in Suffolk on July 31, 2026.

The division is planning for replacement, additions and continual maintenance. City Council, which approves the division’s budget, earmarked $494.9 million for capital improvement projects during the next 10 years.

Gordon is hopeful that council will also consider adding a 1% sales tax referendum to the ballot next year to fund school construction.

Several cities and counties across the state are bringing the issue to voters in November.

“I think we’re going to get support for that,” he said. “Two years of that 1% sales tax, I can do expansions. I can do other major projects that the city wouldn't have the beg, borrow and steal to make happen.”

Next on the project list is replacing Elephants Fork Elementary and expanding Northern Shores Elementary and Nansemond River High.

Gordon said the division has a good relationship with the council and the support of the community.

“The need is new schools,” he said. “Our community is saying, ‘Stop approving all these neighborhoods, which could come online at any point in time, if you’re not going to think about the impact that it’s having on schools.’”

“We don’t have any more space in our school division.”

Suffolk Public Schools is a member of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

