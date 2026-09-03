UVa essay contest asks middle, high schoolers to imagine democracy's future

The University of Virginia is asking local middle and high school students to imagine what American democracy could look like 250 years from now. WMRA’s Anjoleigh Schindler reports.

UVa’s Center for Community Partnerships launched its 2026 Voices of Democracy Student Writing Contest this week.

Students in grades six through 12 in Charlottesville and Albemarle County can submit a response of 150 to 300 words.

This year’s theme is “The Next 250 Years.”

Courtesy Photo / WMRA Sherica Jones-Lewis directs community research at UVa’s Center for Community Partnerships.

Sherica Jones-Lewis directs community research at UVa’s Center for Community Partnerships. She says young people are often left out of conversations about democracy, even though the decisions being made now will affect their futures.

SHERICA JONES-LEWIS: Young people are much more flexible in their thinking, much more willing to listen to one another, much more willing to compromise, and to really dream big.

Students are being asked to consider what democracy should look like 250 years from now — and how young people and emerging technologies might shape that future.

Jones-Lewis says students do not need to think of themselves as experienced writers to participate.

JONES-LEWIS: Absolutely, positively, it is for them. If they write, please submit, because we would love to read it.

The first-place winner will receive $500. Second place receives $250, third place $100, and one honorable mention will receive $50.

Submissions are due September 30.

Jones-Lewis says UVa plans to expand the contest to the entire Blue Ridge Health District next year.