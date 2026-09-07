Energized Democrats gather for Labor Day banquet in Harrisonburg

Government corruption, economic hardship, immigration, and support for Beth Macy were top of mind at the Harrisonburg & Rockingham County Democratic Committees' Labor Day banquet. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[people talking, Andrew MacDanel playing guitar]

Democrats packed the Hotel Madison's grand ballroom on Sunday evening. The speakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, were lively – less filtered than at other public events – and the crowd responded energetically to criticisms of President Donald Trump and his allies.

MARK WARNER: There is no Republican party anymore. The best thing we could do to bring back a sensible, center-right Republican party is kick their ass this year, and win with a huge margin. [applause] … There has never been, in the history of our country, a more corrupt administration.

This was a common refrain throughout the night, with speakers citing the $1.4 billion Trump has collected in cryptocurrency revenues thanks to his own presidential actions, his sons' tungsten mine in Kazakhstan, and the $100,000-per-month fee trading firms can pay to get an early look at Trump's economic policy posts on Truth Social.

Jim Acosta, the former CNN correspondent and JMU alumnus, riffed on contentious Trump projects such as the White House ballroom and Reflecting Pool –

JIM ACOSTA: The emperor has no clothes, he has no taste, and I think he's lost his marbles!

… and at times took a more serious tone.

ACOSTA: A war is being waged against Latino people in this country right now because Donald Trump and the Republicans have no agenda for working people in America. They have no agenda for people to make ends meet.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Since his departure from CNN last January, Acosta has launched an independent podcast called "The Jim Acosta Show."

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called on attendees to remember the families and neighbors they were fighting for.

DEANNA REED: The people who may never come to a banquet like this, or never meet a senator, or a congressman. The people who may never stand behind a microphone. But they have a voice, and their voice matters just as much as anybody else's. That's what is at stake. [applause]

Several speakers cited their immigrant heritage. Acosta talked about his dad fleeing political persecution in Cuba. Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Dany Fleming's mom survived the Nazi occupation of France. State Delegate Sam Rasoul, of Roanoke, is the son of Palestinian immigrants.

SAM RASOUL: There are people who are frustrated with decades-long policies who are wondering, why does their future, and the future of their children, not look brighter? … And this guy came down an escalator in 2015 – y'all remember that? Trump Tower. … "Do you know why your life stinks? It's because of those Mexicans and those Muslims and those Black people," and all those dogwhistles. … And instead of us standing up and giving an alternative narrative, and telling people how we have a vision for America, we actually told some people, "you're deplorable."

Macy received a standing ovation before she made it to the stage.

RASOUL: The next congresswoman from the 6th Congressional District, Beth Macy! [cheers]

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Local and state-level elected officials and supporters cheer as Macy takes the stage. Organizers estimate that more than 350 people attended.

She got hearty applause for speaking against authoritarianism, corporate PAC money, data centers, and the rollback of reproductive rights.

BETH MACY: In 14 states where abortion is now severely restricted or illegal, those folks are now driving up to Virginia . … And in those states, maternal mortality has gone up 9.2%. I will work to defend reproductive rights because I'm a mountain Democrat [applause builds] and nobody is going to come in and tell us what we can do in our bedrooms, in our bathrooms, and in our own homes – we have a right to privacy.

The room erupted in a chant after her talk.

CROWD: Beth! Beth! Beth! Beth!

The Rocktown Raging Grannies performed during the meal, lampooning the federal government through song.

GROUP SINGING: So you'll really hear us roar if you start another war. You're a madman, and now you've pissed off Granny!

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA The Rocktown Raging Grannies' founder, Dale Diaz, told the crowd, "we are out in the streets promoting peace, justice, and economic and social equality through song and humor."

As they call themselves , the "international disorganization" dates back to 1987. The local chapter is about a year old, founded by Dale Diaz. I asked her how the election of Beth Macy would change life for local residents.

DALE DIAZ: Where do I start? I am sorry, Ben Cline is such a waste of time. Even if you're half brain-dead, you'd be good. That's my own personal opinion.

HAGI: … Anything about her specifically, though, that you like as a candidate?

DIAZ: Well first of all, she's working extremely hard. I see her everywhere. … But she speaks to the issues that speak to us – healthcare, better wages, due process, supporting the Constitution.

After the event, Macy held one of the small rubber chickens that the Shenandoah County Democrats bought after, as she explains, Cline refused to respond directly to her invitation to debate.

[chicken clucks]

MACY: Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have really come through for me … and I have really enjoyed getting to know this region in a way beyond just being the parent of a Duke, which I also loved! But people are humble. They really care.

Behind the podium hung a banner with Hokusai's famous woodblock print, "Under the Wave off Kanagawa," symbolizing the blue wave Democrats hope to see at the polls in two months' time.