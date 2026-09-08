McGaheysville mom builds a village of mutual support

As the old proverb goes , "it takes a village to raise a child." One mom in McGaheysville is building hers from the ground up. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

[moms talking, children playing]

Moms milled about the Port Republic Town Hall on Sunday morning, with little kids in arms, strollers, and jelly sandals. The smell of coffee wafted on a light breeze through the stately, late-19th century building . One end of the room quickly filled with children's items up for grabs – everything from diapers and baby formula to Spiderman rain boots.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Various children's supplies were available for the taking at a "brunch swap" in Port Republic on Sunday.

This "brunch swap" is the latest milestone for a growing community of Shenandoah Valley families drawn together by Infiniti Thompson – a mother in McGaheysville with an eight-year-old and a five-month-old.

INFINITI THOMPSON: When I was about three months postpartum, I was like, "this is hard." Honestly, I was like, "this sucks!" I was lonely, even though I have the biggest group of friends, all these coworkers, my family, my boyfriend's family – I have so many people this time around. I didn't have that the last time. … And it still didn't feel like it was making a difference.

What was missing?

THOMPSON: I think – people that understood. Because it's like, "hey, I'm here if you need me," but then when you tell them how you feel, they're like, "I don't really know what that feels like, but I'm sorry." And it's like, I need a little more – I need someone to be like, "same!"

She made a private Facebook group called "The Village" for local moms to connect and share stories, advice, and children's supplies. It caught on like wildfire – growing to nearly 600 members and taking over Thompson's backyard shed, where she stores donated items and lets moms come pick up what they need, no questions asked.

THOMPSON: I just want something where people are like, "hey, I need a jacket for my four-year-old." And I have a jacket for your four-year-old. I just feel like it could be that easy. And everything is donated by moms in the community.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA As a mom of tweens sharing things she's learned with newer moms, Yvonne Woods said, "It's cool that I could offer a reflection in any way – not that I did things right, but I did it, you know? We survived! And they're loved and they're cared for!"

YVONNE WOODS: Between the actual, physical items, or the advice that they can offer, women have always gone before you and can offer help and reflection and mentorship with that, too.

Yvonne Woods, of Waynesboro, has a seventh and a fourth-grader. Sunday's event was her first time connecting with the group. Seeing all the little kids there reminded her –

WOODS: It's a very high-needs time of life that, I remember how hard it was for me. … Can we talk about the hard things out loud, and so you don't feel shamed by anything that's inside that maybe you feel conflicted about, internally? So I think that's important to have all of the conversations. Because motherhood is so hard. Motherhood is so hard! We're not designed to be isolated in that.

The swap also provided a chance for entrepreneurial moms to peddle their wares. Chastity Fitzgerald, of Greenville, started a cake pop stand with her three kids as a fun way to teach them responsibility.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Chastity Fitzgerald starting selling cake pops from a stand in her front yard with her seven-year-old, four-year-old, and eight-month-old kids.

CHASTITY FITZGERALD: Then they were rewarded by whatever was bought for the day, and I would let them go and get a little small prize. And then we would have to remember, then we have to save a little bit if we want to make cake pops for the next weekend. … Between being everyday moms 24/7, and trying to work and juggle everyday life and figure out your bills and the next move, it's hard, and it's nice being able to have a group of people who can connect on the same level, through its ups and downs.

WALESKA ORTIZ: I had a mutual friend that shared her page, The Village, and then I followed it, and I was interested because I also just gave birth … and I just love her wanting to help other moms.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA "Mom Life Bingo" sheets for the adults and coloring pages for the kids were spread out on tables.

Waleska Ortiz, of Harrisonburg, has a two-year-old and a five-month-old.

ORTIZ: I think it's amazing, what she's doing. … I'm not originally from here, I'm from New York, so it gives me a chance to connect with other moms in the area, and then if I ever need something, it's easy to reach out to her, and she's always giving updates on what she has and what's available.

Thompson works full time in the healthcare industry, so the tasks of coordinating the donation shed and events like this happen before the kids are awake and on lunch breaks. And she's still gaining momentum. Together with social worker Elana Monger, she's filed paperwork to start an official nonprofit organization called MANNA.

THOMPSON: It means being provided something exactly at the time that you need it.

Now, they're looking for a physical location where they can collect and distribute donations and host events.

THOMPSON: I want it to be something where we have a permanent location, and then maybe in every little city or town, there's a shed.

In the meantime, as cold weather approaches and the village bands together to keep its children warm, they're collecting winter coats.

Support MANNA through Gofundme here.