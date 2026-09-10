Christian motorcycle club rides to support local girl with lymphoma

Brotherhood On Wheels, a Christian motorcycle club in the Shenandoah Valley, is riding to support a local family in need. On September 12th, the group will set out on a benefit ride from Early’s Motorcycles in Harrisonburg for Jayden, a 13-year-old girl in need of a kidney transplant. WMRA’s Olivia DeWan reports.

[motorcycles rumbling]

For the last two years, the Brotherhood On Wheels has served its community through a love of motorcycles. This weekend, the group is riding for Jayden, a 13-year-old from Bridgewater seeking her second kidney transplant after surviving a rare form of brain lymphoma. Brotherhood On Wheels Vice President Austin Clements, who rides under the name “Cowboi,” hopes the community will come out to support her.

AUSTIN CLEMENTS: We’d hope for a killer turn-out to help this little girl and her family. To make a little more comfort with the process of what she's going through.

Jayden has been traveling back and forth to UVA Children’s Hospital for treatment. The benefit ride aims to ease her family’s financial burden. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Early’s Motorcycles, with music and raffles, before riders depart at 11.

Olivia DeWan / WMRA Brotherhood On Wheels Vice President Austin Clements, who rides under the name “Cowboi,” shows off his cut. A cut is a sleeveless leather vest that displays a club member’s rank, road name, and numerous patches.

Patrick Fulk, also known as “Fatboy,” the club’s president, says the goal isn’t a specific dollar amount, but making sure whatever they raise gets to Jayden and her family.

PATRICK FULK: If we could get five grand, or fifteen thousand, or twenty thousand, I really don’t care as long as they’re getting it. That’s the biggest thing with us. When we raise money, it goes where it’s supposed to go.

CLEMENTS: And if you want to help out and you don’t ride bikes, we have QR codes for how to reach out to her mom all over Facebook .

FULK: Now you’re going to see the little girl riding on the front of the bike as long as she’s feeling up to it come Saturday.

For Brotherhood On Wheels, showing up for Jayden is what serving their community is all about: providing hope, support, and a sense of family.