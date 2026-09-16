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Find your congressional candidates' platforms in this statewide voter guide

WMRA | By Randi B. Hagi
Published September 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Don Tran fills out a ballot at the Key Recreation voting precinct in Charlottesville in 2025.
Eze Amos
/
VPM News
Don Tran fills out a ballot at the Key Recreation voting precinct in Charlottesville in 2025.

Given the extraordinary nature of the 2026 election cycle, Virginia's five public media news stations are partnering to ensure voters across the state get the full breadth of the federal midterms, state and local elections. This coverage includes questionnaires for the congressional races across the state, as WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Beth Macy, author and journalist, is a Democrat challenging Rep. Ben Cline in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.
Beth Macy
/
WMRA
Beth Macy, author and journalist, is a Democrat challenging Rep. Ben Cline in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

In Virginia's 6th Congressional District, Democratic challenger Beth Macy is squaring up against Republican incumbent Ben Cline. Macy filled out a 15-question survey about her positions on various issues, including abortion, affordability, AI and data centers.

BETH MACY: I talked to a teacher, a high school teacher, who was saying "my kids – they're just using AI for everything. They're cheating right and left. They're not learning how to read." And as we all know, reading is thinking – it's critical thinking! We're going to destroy our lands and our water for something that's just going to dumb us down even more than we already are dumbed down, so that a handful of billionaires who want to be trillionaires – a handful of kooky man babies who don't even believe in democracy anymore – can tell us what to do and can control the future for our kids and grandkids? … This doesn't pass the sniff test.

Cline did not respond to calls to his Harrisonburg or D.C. offices, or emails sent to five different staff members. You can find our analysis of Cline's positions, all of Macy's written responses, and a whole lot of added context in the Virginia Elections Collaborative Voter Guide.
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Randi B. Hagi
Randi B. Hagi first joined the WMRA team in 2019 as a freelance reporter. Her work has been featured on NPR and other NPR member stations; in The Harrisonburg Citizen, where she previously served as the assistant editor;The Mennonite; Mennonite World Review; and Eastern Mennonite University's Crossroads magazine.
See stories by Randi B. Hagi