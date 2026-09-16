Find your congressional candidates' platforms in this statewide voter guide

Given the extraordinary nature of the 2026 election cycle, Virginia's five public media news stations are partnering to ensure voters across the state get the full breadth of the federal midterms, state and local elections. This coverage includes questionnaires for the congressional races across the state, as WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Beth Macy / WMRA Beth Macy, author and journalist, is a Democrat challenging Rep. Ben Cline in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

In Virginia's 6th Congressional District, Democratic challenger Beth Macy is squaring up against Republican incumbent Ben Cline. Macy filled out a 15-question survey about her positions on various issues, including abortion, affordability, AI and data centers.

BETH MACY: I talked to a teacher, a high school teacher, who was saying "my kids – they're just using AI for everything. They're cheating right and left. They're not learning how to read." And as we all know, reading is thinking – it's critical thinking! We're going to destroy our lands and our water for something that's just going to dumb us down even more than we already are dumbed down, so that a handful of billionaires who want to be trillionaires – a handful of kooky man babies who don't even believe in democracy anymore – can tell us what to do and can control the future for our kids and grandkids? … This doesn't pass the sniff test.

Cline did not respond to calls to his Harrisonburg or D.C. offices, or emails sent to five different staff members. You can find our analysis of Cline's positions, all of Macy's written responses, and a whole lot of added context in the Virginia Elections Collaborative Voter Guide.