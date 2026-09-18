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How AI is speeding up the pace of cyberattacks

WBUR
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
Signage of AI is displayed during the MWC (Mobile World Congress), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona on March 3, 2025. (Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images)
Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images
Signage of AI is displayed during the MWC (Mobile World Congress), the world's biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona on March 3, 2025. (Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images)

Tech leaders are warning about how artificial intelligence could someday lead to a human extinction event. But criminals are already using it to speed up their cyberattacks.

A recent report found that bad actors used AI to execute an attack in 10 hours that would have normally taken two weeks.

Host Scott Tong discusses the accelerating pace of AI risks with cybersecurity specialist Sherri Davidoff.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR