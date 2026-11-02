Virginia offering to plant trees across the state — for free

The Virginia Department of Forestry plans to install forest buffers for landowners near a wide range of water bodies.

The program is part of the state’s efforts to reduce pollution and boost water quality.

Riparian forest buffers are lines of trees and shrubs planted along waterways to help filter nutrients and sediments that run off the land.

“In addition to slowing and filtering runoff, the many trees and other vegetation in riparian zones play an important role in reducing the likelihood of floodwaters reaching downstream areas that may be heavily populated and developed,” the forestry department states on its website.

Buffers also improve the soil’s ability to store water and slow floodwaters.

Virginia is launching the third year of its Riparian Forests for Landowners program , which partners with nonprofits, including the James River Association.

The latest round is funded with $700,000 through the state’s Water Quality Improvement Fund.

Private property owners in rural, urban and suburban areas are encouraged to apply, including civic leagues and homeowners associations.

The state would cover site planning, buffer installation and one year of maintenance. Participants must agree to keep the area forested for at least 15 years.

Photo courtesy of Will Parson / Chesapeake Bay Program A forest buffer between pastures and fields on a farm in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The program goes beyond rivers and streams. Forest lines can also go near water bodies such as wetlands, ponds and reservoirs, springs and manmade canals or irrigation ditches.

State officials will plant a mix of pine and hardwood trees. The buffers must be at least 35 feet wide and no more than 300 feet from the water’s edge.

So far this year, the state has installed 825 acres of riparian buffers, about 150 through the landowner program, according to a news release.

Officials said they will continuously enroll participants until funding runs out, with planned installations through next spring.