After Tuesday's big losses, Virginia Republicans look to 2027 and see an opening

Republicans nationally took a political drubbing of historic proportions Tuesday, but some Virginia Republicans aren’t feeling nearly as wounded. Some conservatives across the Commonwealth are already revving up for next year's election.

With all of Virginia's 40 Senate seats and 100 House seats up for grabs next year, Republican Bedford County Senator Mark Peake didn’t mince words on a phone call Wednesday morning.

“Gas, food, lodging, corruption, were kind of the driving forces across the country and I think that sets up perfectly for Republicans in 2027.”

Peake said his party held on to more congressional seats in Virginia than some expected Tuesday: “You didn’t see the massive swings you saw in other states,” he told Radio IQ, pointing to 5th District incumbent John McGuire besting his Democratic opponent, and Democrat Shannon Taylor’s race in VA-01 still too close for AP to call.

“Virginia was still very close, and I think all of those issues are in our favor in 2027,” Peake said.

The senator also pointed to his party’s efforts to roll back the state’s gas tax, and permitting and environmental initiatives he said would save Virginians money but were ignored by Democrats.

As for corruption, a top issue for voters nationally Tuesday, he pointed to Virginia Senator Louise Lucas’s recent indictment and possible trial just ahead of next year’s races.

“[The] Democratic chair of Senate Finance for accepting $100,000 in cash in exchange for providing political favors,” Peake said, pointing to allegations in the Senate President's indictment. “Where are the Democrats on that corruption?”

Lucas has promised to fight the charges and said she’d plead not guilty at her arraignment later this month.

But, when asked if Peake or Republicans, still likely subject to Lucas’s seniority during the 2027 legislative session, would put the Senate President's indictment front and center, he pushed back a bit.

“We’re not going to be putting her front and center. She’s going to be having a trial,” he told Radio IQ. “I guess the media will be putting her front and center.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger was asked Wednesday morning whether Lucas’s indictment could fall into the corruption category voters appeared to oppose.

“It is extraordinarily important that in everything we do, we demonstrate we are working for the people we serve,” Spanberger said. “That we hold ourselves to the highest standard possible and that we are earning the trust, not just of voters, but of Virginians, every single day.”

Spanberger also said she no longer supported one of Lucas’s biggest efforts: mid-cycle redistricting.

“What we did in Virginia was always meant to be temporary and responsive. And moving forward, we have flipped seats,” she said, throwing cold water on any hopes to see Virginia Democrats manipulate maps while she’s still in office. “And, the voters, the redistricting amendment was, as you all know, overturned, but voters were responsive all the same.”

Requests for comment sent to Lucas Wednesday were not returned before broadcast time.