8th District Candidate Rep. Don Beyer (D)

Friends of Don Beyer Rep. Don Beyer

Campaign Website: https://www.friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Candidate Questionnaire from WAMU:

1. In 20 words or fewer, what is your top campaign priority?

Lowering prices and fighting Trump's corruption.

2. Why do you want to run for Congress in Virginia's 8th District?

Northern Virginians are beset by skyrocketing prices, attacks on our neighbors and threats to our democratic system. Rather than help the American people, President Trump’s Republican allies are enabling his tariffs, supporting his disastrous war, slashing health care for working people and turning a blind eye to some of the worst corruption ever seen in this country. Fixing this mess will require a Democratic majority in Congress, and I am throwing myself into that fight by working to elect Democrats across the country starting in Virginia, and doing all I can to restore sanity and decency.

3. How do you use artificial intelligence in your daily life? What specific regulations would you propose on the use of AI?

I am completing coursework at George Mason University for a Masters Degree in Machine Learning, so I use AI quite a lot. I have used many different LLMs and other AI tools – Claude most often. I am one of the leading voices in the U.S. House for AI safety, as Chair of the bipartisan AI Caucus, which educates members of Congress on AI. I was a core member of the bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, convened by House leaders, that produced the first comprehensive report on bipartisan recommendations on AI. AI safety legislation I've sponsored or co-led includes: the AI Foundation Model Transparency Act, the CREATE AI Act, the Federal Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Act, the AI Flaw Reporting and Security Enhancement Act, and the Artificial Intelligence Environmental Impacts Act. You can read about these bills on my website, or ask your favorite model for summaries!

4. 20,000 Virginians lost their federal jobs last year, including many in the 8th District. How would you support people in your district who are still recovering from those job losses?

The Trump Administration’s assault on the federal workforce has been devastating. Thousands of civil servants who deserved thanks for their tireless work for the American people were fired illegally. The essential services they provide were gutted on the whim of corrupt figures like Elon Musk. I’ve done all I can to stand up for our feds, through direct challenges to the administration, by introducing and supporting legislation, and by holding jobs fairs and resource fairs for federal workers. I wrote about those efforts at greater length here: https://repdonbeyer.substack.com/p/we-support-our-feds

5. Where do you stand on the proposed Dominion Energy–NextEra merger?

I share Virginians' concerns. It should only proceed if it's in Virginians' interests. I'm skeptical.

6. What are your thoughts on the White House’s current position on immigration enforcement, and how specifically would you use your position in Congress to influence federal immigration policy?

ICE is out of control under this administration, and innocent people are dying as a result. I believe in humane immigration enforcement focused on removing violent criminals, but this administration is not doing that. We’ve seen mass deportations of people with no criminal record, including individuals with legal status and U.S. citizens, as well as violence directed at those who lawfully protest or film ICE activities, including American citizens killed by DHS agents. I voted repeatedly against funding for ICE. I continue to urge passage of comprehensive immigration reform that would fix our broken immigration system, boost our economy and better reflect our values.

7. Northern Virginia is facing an affordability crisis. What specific policy idea would you push to help lower costs for your constituents?

House Democrats are focused on lowering prices for the American people. With our leadership, I have identified specific, substantive steps that they intend to take early in their majority, including repealing health care cuts from Republicans' One Big Ugly Bill and extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits that Republicans wrongly allowed to expire, restoring trade authority to Congress, stopping President Trump's destructive trade wars, and ending Trump's illegal war with Iran.