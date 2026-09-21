An Evening With GOOSE

Goose is an American rock band celebrated for its genre-defying sound, adventurous live performances, and fiercely loyal fan community. Comprised of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (drums), the band has grown from playing Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most iconic stages in the country. Come see Goose perform in person at John Paul Jones Arena!