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Building the Dream - A Breakfast Exploring Architecture & Design

Building the Dream - A Breakfast Exploring Architecture & Design

Join the VMHC for a special family-friendly breakfast exploring the creative worlds of architecture and design! Enjoy a delicious breakfast before hearing from a special guest about the ways architecture and design shape the spaces where we live, work, and play. After the presentation, children and families will take part in a hands-on activity that puts their creativity to work before heading into *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon* to explore the exhibition. This family-friendly program is part of the VMHC’s monthly breakfast series in celebration of *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon*, offering families opportunities to enjoy a meal, meet special guests, get creative, and discover new perspectives together. This program is recommended for children 7+ and a parent/guardian.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
35
10:30 PM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Virginia Museum of History & Culture
8043401800
guestservices@virginiahistory.org
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd
Richmond, Virginia 23220