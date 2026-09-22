Building the Dream - A Breakfast Exploring Architecture & Design

Join the VMHC for a special family-friendly breakfast exploring the creative worlds of architecture and design! Enjoy a delicious breakfast before hearing from a special guest about the ways architecture and design shape the spaces where we live, work, and play. After the presentation, children and families will take part in a hands-on activity that puts their creativity to work before heading into *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon* to explore the exhibition. This family-friendly program is part of the VMHC’s monthly breakfast series in celebration of *Barbie™: A Cultural Icon*, offering families opportunities to enjoy a meal, meet special guests, get creative, and discover new perspectives together. This program is recommended for children 7+ and a parent/guardian.