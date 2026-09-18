Charlottesville Ballet's "Salute"

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of music, movement, and heartfelt tribute at Salute, presented by Piedmont Virginia Community College! This FREE concert celebrates the courage and sacrifice of our nation's veterans. This inspiring performance showcases the athleticism and artistry of Charlottesville Ballet's professional dancers through a diverse program of powerful and engaging works.

Through dynamic choreography and an eclectic musical landscape, the concert explores themes of community, culture, and connection. Highlights include Sara Clayborne's Valhalla, set to an original composition by veteran composer David Brent, featuring electric guitar and a compelling fusion of classical and contemporary styles. Also returning to the stage is the audience favorite, A Military Fanfare by choreographer Mary Hein, a beloved dance educator and Army Ranger spouse. Set to a stirring medley of anthems representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, this vibrant work celebrates service with precision, power, and pride.

Whether you are moved by music, inspired by dance, or eager to honor those who have served, Salute offers a moving celebration of patriotism, remembrance, and community through the transformative power of the arts.