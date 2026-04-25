Coffee Talk: Inside Two Great American Traditions – Jazz & Gospel with Desirée Roots
Coffee Talk: Inside Two Great American Traditions – Jazz & Gospel with Desirée Roots
Join Wintergreen Music guest artist Desirée Roots as she explores the rich traditions of jazz and gospel.
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
The Hearth Room in the Mountain Inn
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen Resort, Virginia 22967