Concert with Joe McAlister and his Country/Bluegrass Band Handpicked

JOE MCALISTER and his COUNTRY/BLUEGRASS BAND, HANDPICKED, are returning to town! Their concert will be FREE TO THE PUBLIC and will be held at 7 pm this Saturday, June 20th, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45), 3 miles north of Farmville. FOOD, FUN, and FELLOWSHIP will follow! Freewill donations will be accepted.