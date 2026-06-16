Concert with Joe McAlister and his Country/Bluegrass Band Handpicked
Concert with Joe McAlister and his Country/Bluegrass Band Handpicked
JOE MCALISTER and his COUNTRY/BLUEGRASS BAND, HANDPICKED, are returning to town! Their concert will be FREE TO THE PUBLIC and will be held at 7 pm this Saturday, June 20th, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45), 3 miles north of Farmville. FOOD, FUN, and FELLOWSHIP will follow! Freewill donations will be accepted.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian Churches
5404784778
therevjcs@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
therevjcs@gmail.com
Cumberland Presbyterian Church
1835 Cumberland Road (Route 45)Farmville, Virginia 23901
5404784778
therevjcs@gmail.com