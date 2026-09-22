Dreaming of a Pink Christmas Holiday Party

Make this year’s holiday season a little more fabulous with an evening of music, merriment, and a whole lot of pink at the VMHC!

Get decked out and enjoy an evening of live music, an open bar, festive drinks, light bites, and an ornament making activity to add a little pink flair to your holiday décor. As the night unfolds, explore the museum’s exhibits after hours, including Barbie™: A Cultural Icon.

Whether you're looking for a festive night out, a new holiday tradition, or simply an excuse to get dressed up, join us to celebrate the season in style.

About the Event:

Event is from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

All ticket holders must be 21+. Valid ID required for entry.

Ticket includes:

Open bar and light bites

Live music

Ornament making

After-hours access to the VMHC's exhibits, including, Barbie™: A Cultural Icon