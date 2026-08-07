Emo Night Brooklyn
Emo Night Brooklyn
Welcome to Emo Night Brooklyn, a DJ dance party blasting the best emo and pop punk jams. We may even invite some of your favorite artists and bands to surprise you and join the party. Get ready to scream your lungs out, mosh, and dance to all your favorite songs with all of your favorite people and experience the awesomeness that is Emo Night Brooklyn.
Ember Music Hall
$28.15
09:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Emo Night Brooklyn
(804) 404-2327
info@embermusichall.com
Ember Music Hall
309 East Broad StreetRichmond, Virginia 23219