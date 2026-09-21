Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour
Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians and one of the highest grossing touring comedians of all time. He is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 2 billion views and over 34.6 million fans across social media. Come join us at John Paul Jones Arena to see Gabriel Iglesias live!
John Paul Jones Arena
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Gabriel Iglesias
John Paul Jones Arena
295 Massie Rd.Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
4342434960
johnpauljonesarenainfo@virginia.edu