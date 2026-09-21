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Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour

Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians and one of the highest grossing touring comedians of all time. He is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 2 billion views and over 34.6 million fans across social media. Come join us at John Paul Jones Arena to see Gabriel Iglesias live!

John Paul Jones Arena
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Gabriel Iglesias
https://fluffyguy.com/
John Paul Jones Arena
295 Massie Rd.
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
4342434960
johnpauljonesarenainfo@virginia.edu
https://www.johnpauljonesarena.com/