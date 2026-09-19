Henson Jazz Concert

Tenor Sax virtuoso Joseph Henson leads a quartet of Jon Brye, bass; Kyle Erichson Smith, drums; and Casey Valleroy, piano, Saturday, September 26, 2026, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521. Ticket price includes one free cup of coffee, water, or soda. Food is available for purchase from Baine’s Books & Coffee. https://www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org/