Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day

On Sunday, October 18, from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, we invite you and your four legged friends out on the Highland Rustic Trails for a day of doggone good fun!

The Highland Rustic Trails are free and open to the public. All dogs must be leashed. Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals. Please keep our trails clean so everyone can enjoy their experience on the Highland Rustic Trails.

*Please note that while dogs will be allowed on the Highland Rustic Trails on October 18, from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, only service animals, as defined by the ADA, are permitted in the ticketed museum area.