Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Color Bash (Saturday Evening Event)
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Color Bash (Saturday Evening Event)
Prepare for explosive blasts of color and jaw-dropping action as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Color Bash returns to John Paul Jones Arena! Monster Truck Island has gone completely gray after the mischievous Skelesaurus drained all the color from the world—and only this crew can bring it back! Watch your favorite trucks complete in electrifying, high-energy stunts packed with big jumps, wheelies, and freestyle moves.
John Paul Jones Arena
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Apr 2027
Artist Group Info
John Paul Jones Arena
295 Massie Rd.Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
4342434960
johnpauljonesarenainfo@virginia.edu