Organ Concert Series

The restoration work on our beautiful Sanctuary instrument is done—just in time for a series of FREE organ concerts! Join us at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary on October 23, for the last installment this year with Michael Burkhardt.

Michael is internationally known for his innovative and inspiring hymn festivals and for his creative work with children. He is in frequent demand as a choral clinician, organ recitalist, and hymn festival leader. Dr. Burkhardt is Artist-Professor of Organ at Eastern Michigan University, Organ Instructor at Balwin Wallace Conservatory of Music, and Founder-Artistic Director of hearts, hands and voices Worship and Fine Arts Program for Children in Southeast Michigan.

You don't want to miss these phenomenal musician performing on an incredible instrument!