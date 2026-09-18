Praying the Psalms: Learning the Language of the Soul
Praying the Psalms: Learning the Language of the Soul
What if prayer didn’t require us to have the right words—but instead gave us permission to bring our whole selves to God?
Praying the Psalms: Learning the Language of the Soul is a retreat inviting us to rediscover the Psalms as a deeply honest and accessible prayer book for every season of life. Come for a time or rest, renewal, honest reflection, and connection while discovering the connections of ancient prayers to our modern lives.
The event is October 17, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. The cost is $25. Lacey Wondree is our speaker for this retreat.
Sign up by October 11 at rfbc.link/PsalmsPrayer
First Baptist Church
$25.00
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Richmond's First Baptist Church
8043558637
info@fbcrichmond.org
First Baptist Church
2709 Monument AvenueRichmond, Virginia 23220