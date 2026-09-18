What if prayer didn’t require us to have the right words—but instead gave us permission to bring our whole selves to God?

Praying the Psalms: Learning the Language of the Soul is a retreat inviting us to rediscover the Psalms as a deeply honest and accessible prayer book for every season of life. Come for a time or rest, renewal, honest reflection, and connection while discovering the connections of ancient prayers to our modern lives.

The event is October 17, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. The cost is $25. Lacey Wondree is our speaker for this retreat.

Sign up by October 11 at rfbc.link/PsalmsPrayer