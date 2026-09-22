Step Up for Down Syndrome
Step Up for Down Syndrome
Step UP for Down syndrome is our signature community awareness and fundraising event designed to bring the community together to show support and solidarity with individuals with Down syndrome. VDSA hosts 3 Step Up events across our service area, offering multiple locations and times of year for you to join us in Stepping UP to show your support for Down syndrome.
Dorey Park
$0-35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Virginia Down Syndrome Association
1.804.447.4713
info@virginiadsa.org
Dorey Park
2999 Darbytown RoadHenrico, Virginia 23231