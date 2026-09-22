© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Step Up for Down Syndrome

Step Up for Down Syndrome

Step UP for Down syndrome is our signature community awareness and fundraising event designed to bring the community together to show support and solidarity with individuals with Down syndrome. VDSA hosts 3 Step Up events across our service area, offering multiple locations and times of year for you to join us in Stepping UP to show your support for Down syndrome.

Dorey Park
$0-35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Virginia Down Syndrome Association
1.804.447.4713
info@virginiadsa.org
https://virginiadsa.org
Dorey Park
2999 Darbytown Road
Henrico, Virginia 23231