Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More
Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More
Prepare for an unforgettable night of high-energy progressive rock, classical mastery, and jaw-dropping visual production as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns to John Paul Jones Arena.
John Paul Jones Arena
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
John Paul Jones Arena
295 Massie Rd.Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
4342434960
johnpauljonesarenainfo@virginia.edu