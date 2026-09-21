© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More

Prepare for an unforgettable night of high-energy progressive rock, classical mastery, and jaw-dropping visual production as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns to John Paul Jones Arena.

John Paul Jones Arena
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
https://www.trans-siberian.com/
John Paul Jones Arena
295 Massie Rd.
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
4342434960
johnpauljonesarenainfo@virginia.edu
https://www.johnpauljonesarena.com/