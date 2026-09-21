VA250 Book Series: Magic Changes and Immense Difficulties: Lafayette’s Return and the Revolution in Reflection

What did the Revolution look like in the rear-view mirror for the founding generation? And what did the future hold for the young nation? Author Ryan L. Cole joins us on October 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 PM in conversation about his book The Last Adieu, which recounts the summer of 1824, when the aging Marquis de Lafayette returned to America for the first time in forty years. Once a young general in the Revolution, he now found a vastly changed nation—twenty-four states strong, thriving yet divided, and facing new political storms.

Experience this moment of transition through the eyes of Lafayette–and of ordinary Americans–as they witnessed elderly founding fathers, rising politicians, and reformers shaping the nation’s future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase The Last Adieu and have their copy signed by the author after the program. This event is free and open to the public as part of Highland’s celebration of America’s 250th. Registration is requested at the link on our website.