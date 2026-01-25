Winter storm live updates

Snow and sleet are falling across the listening area and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state.

In many places, including Roanoke and the western part of the state, snow has transitioned to heavy sleet. In Far Southwest Virginia, rain and freezing rain is already mixing in. That transition will move eastward through the morning.

Some snow totals so far include 3.5 inches in Roanoke and 4.5 inches reported in Glen Allen in the Richmond area and three inches in Ashland.

Most roads, including interstates are snow covered. State officials have asked people to stay off the roads through Monday morning, so plows can do their work.

Most flights in and out of the airports in Roanoke and Richmond are canceled today

Forecasters remain concerned about the potential for freezing rain and power outages. Appalachian Power is already reporting about 5,000 outages in Washington County in Southwest Virginia. Both Appalachian and Dominion Energy say they’ve mobilized thousands of employees and contractors to work on restoration efforts.

Even after the precipitation stops, we’ll face several windy and bitterly cold days and nights ahead. Near record overnight lows are possible later this week.