Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT

A three-judge panel has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

The court ruled that longtime Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit.

Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts. The 2021 elections were held under old legislative boundaries due to redistricting delays.

Goldman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the ruling here

