Should Virginia police be required to render aid?

When should police officers render aid to people in need? Members of the Virginia General Assembly are hashing it out.

When should a police officer stop what they are doing and render aid to someone suffering from a serious injury or a life threatening condition?

"I candidly have always assumed that a law enforcement officer driving past the scene of an accident would have a duty to stop and help," says Delegate Rip Sullivan, a Democrat from Fairfax County questioning the need for a bill introduced by Delegate Dan Helmer, another Democrat from Fairfax County.

"We don't specifically articulate that in code, and I think in most instances, an officer who sees this would actually stop," Helmer says. "So yes, we are explicitly articulating in code that there is a duty to render aid."

His bill would not only add that requirement to code, but it would also set training standards for future law enforcement officials. One of the voices speaking out against the bill is David Ostwinkle of the Virginia State Police Association.

"There are instances where there are priorities for police officers to not render aid and to take other action, for example, to secure a scene or to secure a suspect," Ostwinkle says.

The bill has already passed the House and will be considered by the Senate this week.