© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Va. News: Southwest Virginia childcare, estate auction

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
VPAPnew_0.jpg
VPAP
/

A new program in southwest Virginia will test ways to make childcare more available for working families. And, you'll soon have a chance to bid at auction on an estate once owned by George Washington's cousin, but it won't come cheap.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local NewsVPAP
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a long time member of the WVTF/RADIO IQ news department and produces news content as well as public affairs programs. Fred's career in broadcasting began in North Carolina's Triad before switching from commercial radio where he'd held numerous positions including program director to hosting public radio programming at WVTF.
See stories by Fred Echols