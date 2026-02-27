PFAS legislation for menstrual products, cosmetics moving forward

Members of the Virginia General Assembly are debating what kind of rules should govern so-called “forever chemicals” used in widely available consumer products.

Does your tampon have forever chemicals? That's the question Delegate Holly Siebold is trying to answer by requiring that menstrual products have clear labeling, making sure Virginians are aware of the presence of polyfluoroalkyl substances – also known as PFAS.

"The EPA has linked these manufacturing chemicals to serious health issues such as increased risk of certain cancers, hormonal disruptions, immunosuppression and decreased fertility," Siebold says. "Even more troubling, forever chemicals have been detected even in menstrual products that advertise themselves as natural or organic, and this leaves consumers with a false sense of safety."

Delegate Karen Keys Gamarra has a bill that would ban a list of dangerous chemicals from cosmetics.

"There are 12 toxic ingredients listed in this bill and these ingredients have been scientifically confirmed to pose a significant threat to public health and safety as they are carcinogens or have been linked to reproductive and immune system problems," Gamarra says.

Both bills have passed the House and are now under consideration in the Senate.