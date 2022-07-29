Youngkin declares state of emergency after Southwest Virginia hit by another round of flash flooding

For the second time this month, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to speed the response to flash flooding in Southwest Virginia.

The governor's declaration Thursday evening allows the state to mobilize resources and deploy people to assist with relief efforts in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The area was hit by flash flooding early Thursday morning, closing roads and forcing some evacuations and rescues of stranded residents. There have been no reports of deaths related to the flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for the southwest corner of the state until 10:00 Friday evening.

The situation is worse in eastern Kentucky. At least 15 people have died there and Kentucky's governor said Thursday that he expects the number to keep rising.

Earlier this month, nearby Buchanan County was hit by flash flooding. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is completing assessments needed to apply for federal disaster assistance.

