FEMA awards Wytheville more than $4 million, announces two other awards for Virginia

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding the town of Wytheville more than $4 million for damage to their sewage treatment plant during Hurricane Helene in 2024. The agency is also awarding the Commonwealth more money to cover damage from disasters that occurred in 2022.

FEMA announced a new round of public assistance awards Jan. 29, totaling more than $2.2 billion to projects across the country. Three awards are for Virginia, explained Lilian Hutchinson, the acting administrator for FEMA’s Region 3.

“The first one was for the town of Wytheville. They were awarded $4.2 million for permanent repairs, as a result of damage from Hurricane Helene,” Hutchinson said.

In September 2024, floodwater caused an electrical surge and damaged the town’s sewage treatment plant and the money will help the town restore the facility.

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will get $2.5 million for work coordinating emergency response during a winter storm in 2022.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will receive $1.9 million dollars to pay for road repairs caused by flooding and mudslides in Tazewell and Buchanan Counties, also in 2022.

“Sometimes projects can be delayed in funding as we go through requests for information,” Hutchinson said. “Just to make sure that the project is eligible, the costs are reasonable, and that the applicant is also eligible for an award.”

Hutchinson said so far, FEMA has approved $500,000 to the town of Damascus for work they did after Helene. FEMA is still reviewing two applications from Damascus to cover the town’s ongoing efforts to recover after that flood.

FEMA also announced the West Virginia town of Oceana in Wyoming County will receive $2.6 million for damages that occurred in February 2025.

