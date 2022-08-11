© 2022
Ex-police officer from Rocky Mount gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
January 6th Capitol
John Minchillo
/
AP
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson didn’t speak in court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper on Thursday also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Robertson gets credit for the 13 months he has already been jailed.

Federal prosecutors had recommended an eight-year prison sentence.

Associated Press
