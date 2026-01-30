General Assembly considers cost of redistricting referendum

Five million dollars. That's the price tag for the statewide referendum in April when voters will consider a constitutional amendment for Virginia to engage in mid-decade redistricting.

Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle says it shows Democrats have misplaced priorities.

"Instead of us focusing on affordability, instead of us focusing on making sure Virginians keep money in their pocket, the first bill that's going to the governor's desk, the first bill the governor is going to sign, is going to be one of a partisan gerrymander," McDougle said Thursday. "And it's going to cost the citizens of Virginia $5 million."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says redistricting is part of the affordability agenda.

"I find it ironic that the minority caucus doesn't seem to think affordability has some role in this," Surovell said. "If we want to talk about affordability, let's talk about tariffs because right now Congress hasn't done a damn thing to stand up about what's going on across the river on tariffs because they can't. They don't have the ability to because they don't have the votes."

Democrats probably would have the votes to do something about if they were able to knock off three or four Republican incumbents.