Federal agency approves SSEP pipeline to transport gas from VA into NC

A new natural gas pipeline that would begin in Pittsylvania County has been approved by the federal government.

The Southeast Supply Enhancement Project, or SSEP, will transport gas from an existing Transco station in Pittsylvania County, into North Carolina. Developers hope to have it in service by the end of 2027.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the SSEP Thursday.

The project will also build new compressor stations in Virginia and North Carolina, and will expand existing stations to increase capacity to transport more natural gas into South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

A separate pipeline, MVP Southgate, has also been approved by FERC. It would run 31 miles, along a similar path.

Some residents have concerns that two large pipeline in close proximity may pose added safety concerns.

Environmental groups Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices, and others issued statements criticizing FERC’s approval and opposing SSEP.

