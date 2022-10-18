Full Disclosure Briefing: The big business of college football
It’s college football season, with all its pageantry and prognostications. But there’s even more at play.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the big business of college football.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad each Saturday evening at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.