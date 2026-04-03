Two Democrats debate Virginia’s mid-decade redistricting referendum

You likely only have to turn on your TV or radio, or look out the window while you’re driving, to see an argument for or against redistricting. But in a meeting hall at William and Mary University Thursday, two Democrats debated the future of Virginia’s congressional districts.

Thursday evening’s debate was between Fairfax Democrat Delegate Marcus Simon, arguing “vote yes,” and Democratic voting rights advocate Brian Cannon arguing “vote no.”

Cannon and Simon go way back; they both helped craft Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting amendment back in 2020. It passed on a bipartisan vote, but without Simon and many other Democrats' support.

That history was brought up by Simon, as well.

"Brian was very successful with this. In 2017, Democrats got to 49-51 in the House and Republicans thought they might not control the redistricting process," he said. "That's what got them to the table."

"He's dead right on Republicans coming to the table because they thought they would lose in 2020," Cannon said.

It was one of several unique moments at Thursday's debate.

But it was also unique, beyond it being between two Democrats, because both didn't use the usual campaign messaging. National groups don’t invest unless they can count on strictly worded politicking. But Simon broke from the “it’s about fairness” discourse and said voting yes was a matter of fighting back.

“I don’t think any of the Republican arguments you’re going to hear, and you can take offense if you want, are genuinely concerned about the issue gerrymandering or the way we draw districts," he said, suggesting much of the "vote no" effort was in bad faith, especially as Republicans in states like Missouri ask courts to allow partisan gerrymanders. "I think it's a purely initial point to maintain partisan control."

"Republican state legislatures will continue to draw their maps this way if they believe Democratic General Assemblies will not return the favor,” Simon warned.

Cannon, meanwhile, appealed to Virginians' better angels, asking voters not to give in to “democracy-breaking” tactics he said Republicans used.

“I’m asking us to do a hard thing which is not to go down that path to destroy our democracy with them,” Cannon pleaded.

He also argued, in a theoretical future where President Donald Trump’s term yields more heartache, his voters may want to come back to the fold. But he said the temporary districts will diminish their power.

“Do we rub it in their face, or do we let them come on board and rebuild a democracy in a country that desperately needs it?" Cannon asked. "What do we do with them? I think we owe them fair representation."

Early voting in the referendum just hit the halfway point, and so far, turnout is on par to match 2025’s gubernatorial election.

Cardinal News founding Editor Dwayne Yancey moderated the event.

"I thought I won, the moderator was brilliant," Yancey joked with Radio IQ Friday morning.

"But both of them were very effective, they both presented their best cases," Yancey added. "What people make of those arguments in the end is up to them,"

The referendum ends April 21st.