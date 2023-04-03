Va. News: Spotsylvania County school libraries, gun safe legislation
A Virginia school superintendent's mention of eliminating libraries to save money is getting some negative reviews, but a gun safety law passed by the General Assembly this year seems to be popular across the board.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.