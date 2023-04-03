© 2023
Va. News: Spotsylvania County school libraries, gun safe legislation

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

A Virginia school superintendent's mention of eliminating libraries to save money is getting some negative reviews, but a gun safety law passed by the General Assembly this year seems to be popular across the board.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

