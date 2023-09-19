Full Disclosure Briefing: Airbnb properties facing tighter regulations
What started off as an idea by a couple of guys in San Francisco who were having trouble paying the rent in 2008 – eventually became what we now know as Airbnb.
In just fifteen years, the company is now valued at over $90 billion. But not all cities and neighborhoods are excited about short-term rentals.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about how new rules and regulations are changing the Airbnb game.
